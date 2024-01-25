Summit X LLC Sells 3,861 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $126.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

