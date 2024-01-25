Summit X LLC Sells 337 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $549.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $478.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $562.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.67.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

