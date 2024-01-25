Summit X LLC Sells 14,871 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 79.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,257,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,665,000. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $103.88 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.88.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

