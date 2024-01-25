Summit X LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Summit X LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NYSE:GE opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.40. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.47 and a twelve month high of $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

