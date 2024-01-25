Summit X LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Summit X LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 119,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

