Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) were up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 1,570,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,851,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 20,400 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares in the company, valued at $553,258.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 83.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

