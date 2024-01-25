StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 39.99%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

