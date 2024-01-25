StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Athersys Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 381.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 37.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 861,475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the third quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

