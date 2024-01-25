StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
