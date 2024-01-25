StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $77.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.36. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

