StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.27.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
