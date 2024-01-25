StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACRX

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.