Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

SYBT stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.54. 13,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,699. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $63.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,800.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $894,877. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

