STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.
STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
