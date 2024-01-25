STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.