Stifel Nicolaus Increases J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $135.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

SJM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

Shares of SJM traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.77. The stock had a trading volume of 87,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.36 and its 200 day moving average is $128.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,182.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 12,722.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 331,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 60,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

