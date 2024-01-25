Stifel Nicolaus Cuts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Get CSX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,470,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,450,655. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.