Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter.

Sterling Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SBT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $281.70 million, a P/E ratio of 109.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,570,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $9,922,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 274,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 154,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

