Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.29.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Stella-Jones Trading Down 2.8 %
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.62. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of C$949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$915.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.8277901 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones
In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.
