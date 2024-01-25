SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

