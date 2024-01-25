SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $206,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 7.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 44.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,998,000 after purchasing an additional 173,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 57,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 46.8% during the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 105,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Trading Down 2.9 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCOI

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.