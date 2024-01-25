SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $235.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $246.18. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.84.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.