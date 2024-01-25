SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,873 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average is $97.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $103.85.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.