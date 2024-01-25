SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after buying an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,165,000 after buying an additional 16,942,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,498,000 after buying an additional 718,729 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.