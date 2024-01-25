State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Get State Street alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STT

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $73.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.