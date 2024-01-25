Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

