Square Token (SQUA) Price Hits $0.0231

Square Token (SQUA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $47,779.53 and $31.07 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Square Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.02270298 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $10.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

