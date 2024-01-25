Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the December 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Spruce Biosciences stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 261,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.57. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

