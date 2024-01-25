Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $82.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,923,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,355 shares in the last quarter.

SPB opened at $77.65 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The company had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

