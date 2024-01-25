SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.53

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.53 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 9063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

