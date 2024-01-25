SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Holdings Trimmed by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10,262.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

MDYG opened at $76.14 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.17 and a one year high of $76.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

