SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.22. 1,577,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

