SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.75

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 43449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 200,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

