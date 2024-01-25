SPACE ID (ID) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $122.68 million and approximately $15.60 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,245,041 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 467,245,041.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.26537095 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $16,589,852.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

