Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 13.13%. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

In related news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $828,609.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 545.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 776.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,699,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,117 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

