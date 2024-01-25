Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $212.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $203.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.36.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,535,487.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 537,103 shares of company stock worth $102,728,404. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,583,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.