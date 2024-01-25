SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, an increase of 248.1% from the December 31st total of 30,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 323,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SMX (Security Matters) Public by 463.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227,861 shares during the period.

Shares of SMX stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,697. SMX has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

