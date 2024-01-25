SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Gap Up to $19.20

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $20.00. SLM shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 360,644 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 194.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

