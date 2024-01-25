SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $22.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 967.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,923,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,818,000 after buying an additional 2,649,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $41,054,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SLM by 1,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SLM by 550.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,346,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,732 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

