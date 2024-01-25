SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered SLM from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded SLM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. SLM has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

