Sime Armoyan Acquires 5,000 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,435.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 5,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,825.00.
- On Friday, December 22nd, Sime Armoyan bought 10,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 26,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,700.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, Sime Armoyan bought 15,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,275.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Sime Armoyan bought 23,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,956.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 28,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,725.00.
- On Monday, November 27th, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.
- On Thursday, November 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00.
- On Monday, November 13th, Sime Armoyan acquired 8,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00.
- On Thursday, November 9th, Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,625.00.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance
Shares of MRT.UN opened at C$5.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$346.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$5.20 and a twelve month high of C$5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Morguard Real Estate Inv.
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Morguard Real Estate Inv.
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.