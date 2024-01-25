Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Has $268,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $445.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $429.20 and its 200-day moving average is $412.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $449.19. The company has a market capitalization of $356.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

