Silicon Valley Capital Partners Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $173.93. 8,051,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.41. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $174.86. The company has a market capitalization of $158.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

Get Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.