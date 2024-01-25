Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Stock Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 797,803 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.42% of Silgan worth $67,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Silgan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,486,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 20.6% in the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 275,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712 in the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SLGN opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

