Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHG. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

