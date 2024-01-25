Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $525,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $105,741,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after buying an additional 1,245,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $51.49 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

