Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $129.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

