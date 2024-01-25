Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,285 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,474 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after buying an additional 57,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $80.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.23.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.