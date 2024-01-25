Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.