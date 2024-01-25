Signaturefd LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

