Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Relx by 293.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.20) to GBX 2,860 ($36.34) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,898.33.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $41.42 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

