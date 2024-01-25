Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

